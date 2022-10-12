Kantara Latest Box Office Collections

Sandalwood Actor and Director Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara is creating waves on social media. The film has smashed every possible record at the box office.

Before its release, Kantara was not known to the audience. The makers of Kantara didn't do any kind of promotions. After the release, Kantara has become a hot topic of discussion on social media and industry circles. People are raving about the film not only in Karnataka, but also across the world.

The positive word of mouth surrounding the film is luring audience to watch the film in theatres.

Talking about the collections, Kantara has managed to earn a whopping amount Rs 2.05 cr on its twelfth day at the box office. Karnataka, the second weekend figures of the film is second only to KGF Chapter 2.

The total collections of Kantara stands at Rs. 44 crores at the Indian box office. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films.