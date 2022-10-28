Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle 

Director Rishab Shetty needs no introduction. He won millions of hearts with his stellar performance in Kantara. The film is having a dream run at the box office. Kantara is not slowing down at the box office.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 18 cr but it went on to collect Rs 200 cr gross at the worldwide box office.

Rishab Shetty's net worth is said to be Rs 12 crores, as per the reports. He owns a white Audi car worth Rs 8 lakh.

Not only that, Rishab Shetty also produced a couple of films under his own banner Rishab Shetty films- Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale and Koduge: Ramanna Rai. All three films of Rishab Shetty did decent business in Sandalwood.

On the career front, Rishab Shetty will soon be seen in Kantara part 2. The film will soon hit the floors. Watch this space for more updates.