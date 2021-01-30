Kannadigas Unhappy With Salaar Heroine, Troll Shruti Haasan Over Her Old Anti-Sandalwood Post

ver since KGF director Prashanth Neel announced his next movie would be Salaar with Prabhas, fans were waiting to know who would be the leading lady in the movie. Names of several Bollywood female actors too made the rounds on social media as possible leading lady. However, the makers of Salaar put an end to all speculation by announcing Shruti Haasan was joining their team. However, they did not really mention if she would be the leading lady.

We all know that the production house which is bankrolling Salaar is based out of Karnataka. Hombale films has produced several Kannada movies. Even filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote that nobody took Kannada movies seriously before KGF and this production house has changed everything now. And the latest we hear is that the minute the makers announced Shruti's name, Kannada moviebuffs are not happy one bit. They seem to be happy with the maker's choice of leading lady. But there's a reason behind it.

Apparently, Shruti had posted many years ago that she had no intention to do Kannada movies. Now, fans have dug out the post and circulating the same saying if she was not interested in Sandalwood then why now?

An old Twitter post of Shruti Haasan has now become fodder for trolling.

Clarifying that I have no plans of doing a Kannada film in the near future and have had no discussion with any1 regarding it either #rumor — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 7, 2017

Kannadigas are questioning Shruti Haasan saying if she was not interested in doing a Kannada movie then what promoted her to take it up now. Is it because of the big banner or Prabhas?

Salaar movie has landed in controversy for more reasons than one. When the makers announced the title, Kannada fans questioned Prashanth Neel's intention behind giving it a Hindi title. They were also furious about roping in Prabhas when there are several talented actors in Sandalwood. The makers of Salaar have been facing the wrath of Kannadigas.