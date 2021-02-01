This Kannada Singer Wants To Be Bigg Boss Season 8 Contestant: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will begin soon on Color Kannada TV channel. The stage is set and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep too will be back from Dubai after unveiling the title logo of his film Vikrant Rona on Burj Khalifa. So the actor is expected to start shooting for the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Although the show organisers have readied the Bigg Boss house with an entirely new theme, there is no official confirmation on either the launch date or the names of contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house in the latest season. While there are many names that have cropped up as contestants, there is no confirmation or denial yet by the Bigg Boss show organisers.

Interestingly, a Kannada singer based out of Bengaluru is keen on entering the Bigg Boss house. Meet Rajini, a professional playback singer who has completed junior and senior levels in Carnatic classical music from Krnataka board. She is also an AIR artist in light music and a part of Saregamapa Grand Jury.

She was a part of Legendary singer SP Balahsubrahmanyam's troupe for over 15 years now and has sung in over 100 live concerts across the world. Besides, Rajani BC has also shared the stage with well known singers like Chitra, S Janaki, Archana Udupa, Vijay Prakash, Yesudas, Kunal Ganjawala and Rajesh Krishnan. She also has to her credit movie songs, re-recordings, devotional albums and lent her voice to short films made by music directors like Hamsalekha, Hari Krishna, BV Srinivas, Stephen, Sangeeth Thomas and Umesh to create social awareness.

She is also a regular in Hampi utsava, Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava, Moobidri Utsava, Vishwa Kannada Sammelana etc.

Known for being her bold confident self, Rajani is often referred to with the 'Rebel' prefix and she has no qualms about it. In fact, Rajani is proud of her daring personality and isn't the one to mince words when it comes to expressing her views.

Ask her why she wants to be a part of the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss and she says, "I am curious to know how I would behave in an unfamiliar situation. I love challenges in life and Bigg Boss would be a good platform to showcase my talent and strength."

When asked if Rajani had what it takes to weather the storm on a show like Bigg Boss, one of her friends says without hesitating, "Rajani gas what it takes to be inside the house. She is one contestant who not only has the capacity to handle any situation but will give maximum entertainment if she were to enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant."

Are the Kannada Bigg Boss show makers, including host Kichcha Sudeep listening?