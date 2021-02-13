Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 To Have Ashwini Nakshatra Actor JK Aka Jayaram Karthik?

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is all set to go on air in the last week of February. The showmakers are busy scouting for celebrity contestants who can bring in some drama, action and controversy to make it a successful season. Channels thrive on TRPs as they get them advertisements and sponsors for the show.

Now, back to Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. After much dilly-dallying the makers announced that a brand new season was all set to begin in February which has made the TV viewers and show buffs excited. The viewers of Bigg Boss are busy playing the guessing game placing their bets on their favourite actors to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with names of several Kannada celebrities as prospective contestants of Bigg Boss kannada season 8. While Colors Kannada is yet to reveal the names of BBK8 contestants, a new name is coming to the fore each day.

Among the names making the rounds as Kannada Bigg Boss contestants from the small screen for season 8 are Jothe Jotheyali serial actor Anirudh Jakhar, Magalu Janaki actress ganavi Laxman and Agnisakshi actor Vijay Suriya. Now, the latest name being heard from the Kannada TV is that of Ashwini Nakshatra actor Jay K aka Jayaram Karthik. If the buzz doing the rounds in tele circles is anything to go by, then Agnisakshi actor Jayaram Karthik aka JK has been approached by the Bigg Boss makers to be one of the contestants on the show.

It now remains to be seen if JK will give his nod to enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is getting ready to host the new season of Bigg Boss. There is a lot of hype surrounding the theme of the show after the channel dropped a picture of Sudeep with the caption can you guess the time that Sudeep has chosen to begin Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. In all probability, this season will have a lockdown theme as mentioned in their tweet. Now, how far this is true we will know only after the first episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 goes on air.