Kannada Bigg Boss Makers Rope In Love Guru RJ Rajesh As BBK8 Contestant For Youth Connect?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to roll out soon. While the makers of the Kannada TV reality show have kept the names of contestants under wraps, rumour has it that several popular names from the Television will be part of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Among the names grabbing media attention is that of RJ Rajesh of Love guru fame. Is he really making an entry into the Bigg Boss house. Read on to know.

Kannada Bigg Boss sets are ready to house the contestants of season 8, Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up to give his 100pc to the show after return from Dubai's Burj Khalifa event for his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona.

There is a huge buzz on social media over the celebrities who will turn contestants for the show. RJ Rajesh's name is now doing the rounds as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. We all know that Bigg Boss makers pick celebrities with diverse backgrounds for variety in the house. Twill two years ago, even a common man was allowed to contestant. However, this time around there is no such option and we hear that the makers have decided to stick to celebrity contestants.

It is being said that RJ Rajesh will be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. It is learnt that the Bigg Boss team has already reached out to Rajesh. Rajesh is also reportedly keen on taking part in this popular TV reality show. According to Bigg Boss rules, contestants are not allowed to reveal their entry into the house. It is worth mentioning here RJ Netra, Rapid Rashmi and Vinayak Joshi had paid a visit to the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

Now Rajesh's Love Guru is quite famous. Rajesh is known to have a great talent in solving problems related to love and is often seen offering advice to youth who share their problems with him. He has a huge fan following among youngsters. So it will be great if RJ Rajesh enters the Kannada Bigg Boss house.