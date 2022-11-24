Kamal Haasan Rushed to Hospital in Chennai

Tamil superstar-politician Kamal Haasan has been hospitalized at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Pora, Chennai. He had difficulties in breathing and was down with a fever. He has been admitted in Hospital.

According to reports, it was a regular medical checkup, and doctors have advised Kamal Haasan to take rest. Kamal Haasan is expected to be discharged on Thursday.

However, the doctors are yet to issue a health status about Kamal Haasan. More details are awaited.