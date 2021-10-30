Jr NTR Emotional Reaction On Seeing Puneeth Rajkumar's Body, Hugs Shivarajkumar

Tollywood actor Jr NTR went to Bengaluru to pay his last respects to Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died of heart attack on Friday.

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna were among Telugu actors who were seen at Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral in Kanteerava Studio Bengaluru.

Tarak was seen getting emotional and stood still for nearly a minute as he saw Puneeth Rajkumar's body lying still. He then offered his heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's brother and Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar. This emotional scene was heartwrenching for the millions of fans who had gathered there.