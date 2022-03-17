James Movie Review, Rating: Watch it For Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's last outing James released in theatres today amid huge expectations. The film had created huge buzz before its release. Fans were looking forward to watching Appu come alive on the screens one last time. Hence, the makers decided to release the movie in theatres on the actor's birthday (anniversary). The film is being released in a record number of screens. The film, helmed by Chetan Kumar, has Priya Anand in the lead opposite Appu in james. The director-actor combo too has raised expectations of fans. So, how's the movie? Read on to find out.

James Plot

Puneeth Rajkumar plays Major Santosh Kumar. However, he quits the Army to start his own security agency to take revenge. Who is his target and why does he decide to leave the army forms the gist of the movie, James.

Puneeth's appearance in James makes fans emotional

Right from the first scene where Puneeth Rajkumar makes his entry in a car chase till the end, fans are bound to get emotional seeing him come back on screen. Puneeth is the best dancers in Sandalwood and so it's a real treat to watch him do what he is good at on the screen. His fight sequences are mindblowing. However, in a few scenes where a body double (dupe) has been used to show are very obvious and saddens the audience. Shivarajkumar has tried his best to sound like Puneeth, yet fans can easily know the difference. On the other hand, Shivanna and Raghavendra Rajkumar's cameos are brief, but significant to the story's plot in Puneeth Rajkumar's James movie. Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show in the army officer's attire.

Analysis

Puneeth shines throughout the movie while Priya Anand does her bit to make her presence felt. Rangayana Raghu is the only actor in the support cast who gets good screen space. Chethan Kumar could have handled the subject better, but somehow fails. He could have added more comic scenes considering the fact that he had roped in artists like Chikkanna and Sadhu Kokila, who feel wasted in the movie. Yet, the twist before the interval is interesting and piques the curiosity of the audience. Charan Raj's BGM in certain places elevates the scenes. But overall, he could have done a better job, feels the audience. The cinematograher Swamy gets full marks for his amazing job. All the high octane action sequences in James featuring Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar are outstanding.

Plus

Puneeth Rajkumar

Action sequences

Puneeth-Priya Anand chemistry

Minus

Lack of a tight screenplay

Music

Not enough comedy scenes

Verdict: James is Puneeth Rajkumar's show all the way and a visual feast for the fans of Appu. Watch it just for him without much expectations. There would not be a person in the theatre who would walk out without a dorp of tear in his eyes after watching Puneeth Rajkumar in James.

