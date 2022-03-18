James First Day Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office on Day 1

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release James has opened to positive reviews from several quarters. Unfortunately, the actor is not alive to enjoy the success of his first movie post the corona pandemic. His previous movie Yuvarathnaa too was a runaway hit. Now, James, which is the last movie that Puneeth Rajkumar shot for, has got a fantastic opening at the box office.

We already told you that the film had a record number of screens allotted. As per trade reports, Puneeth Rajkumar's James had about 2500 shows while Bangalore itself saw 920 shows on day 1, creating a new record.

The film will surely create a record by the end of its theatrical run. Puneeth Rajkumar enjoys a massive fan following in Karnataka. And since this is Puneeth's last film, fans are flocking to theatres to watch the film.

Talking about the latest box office collections, Puneeth Rajkumar's James is said to have earned Rs 35.7 cr alone in Karnataka. James net collections in India is likely to be around Rs 20 cr. The official figures of James opening day collections are yet to be revea;ed by the makers.

Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, comedian Sadhu Kokila and Anu Prabhakar are seen in pivotal roles in James. Priya Anand plays the female lead in James. The film is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda.