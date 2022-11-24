I Don't Like Rashimka's Work, Says Rishab Shetty

Actor-Director Rishab Shetty has become one of the established stars in the film industry with his recent outing Kantara. The film went on to become the biggest hit in his career as well as in Kannada. It is the second film in Kannada after KGF 2 which made a business of Rs 400 cr at the box office. Post the release, Rishab Shetty was busy with multiple interviews, in one of his interviews, Rishab Shetty was asked to whom he want to work for his next project among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh.

Rishab Shetty's reply will leave you all in splits “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers.” Referring to the aforementioned actresses, he also added, “These actors, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha.” Rishab Shetty directly hasn't mentioned that he doesn't want to work with Rashmika. But, he clearly ignores Rashmika's name in the interview. Rashmika is also from Kannada and earned wide recognition with the movie Kirak Party.

Later, Rashmika has become the most sought-after actor in Telugu after Naga Shaurya's Chalo release. Bollywood celebs and Telugu stars were appreciating the Kantara film after its release but Rashmika who hails from Kannada hasn't spoken anything about the film. Rishab Shetty could have been hurt by it. We are not so sure about it.

