How Much Did T Series, Lahari Music Pay For KGF 2 Audio Rights?

Kannada actor Yash’s upcoming flick ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. If everything went as planned, then this month could have stood to the theatrical release of KGF 2 in theatres. The film was scheduled to open in theatres on July 16.

Unfortunately, Yash’s KGF 2 is likely to get postponed to Diwali or Dasara. The makers are said to be planning a big theatrical release as it is one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema.

For those who joined in new to the story, the South Indian music rights d KGF Chapter 2 were bought by Lahari music for a whopping amount Rs 7.2 cr, which double the price of prequel.

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and it is produced by Vijay Kirangdur under Hombale productions. Besides Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and a few others who will appear in prominent roles.