How Much Vikranth Rona LED Display On Burj Khalifa Cost Sudeep

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has made Karnataka and Kannadigas proud by unveiling the title logo of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona (earlier titled Phantom) on the world's tallest building in Dubai-Burj Khalifa. He wanted to make this a special event considering the actor completes 25 years in the Kannada film industry. Indeed it was a special moment not just for him and the Vikran Rona crew but also every Kannada fan as Vikrant Rona is the first film to have its logo unveiled on Dubai's famous landmark. Even though we have seen NRIs spending a bomb on getting tricolors lights put on Burj Khalifa or the Niagara falls in US on national festivals such as Independence Day or Republic Day, this is a first when it comes to movies.

Now, one question that is bothering everyone is how much did Kichcha Sudeep, who's also one of the producers of the movie spend on getting Vikrant Rona title put on the Burj Khalifa.

Well, we did a little digging in to find out how much it actually costs for people to get this done as this is not the first time something has been unveiled on the Burj Khalifa although as we already said Kannada movie Vikrant Rona is the world's first movie to get its title logo revealed on Dubai's landmark building.

If the research findings are anything to by, then adveritising on Burj Khalifa is an expensive affair. It reportedly costs $68,073 (50 lakh rupees approx) for a single 3-minute display on the top floor of Burj Khalifa's LED screen. And mind you, this is the starting price. We all know that the Vikrant Rona title logo launch lasted a decent time duration which means the makers of Vikrant Rona shelled out millions to get this promotion done for their movie.

Vikrant Rona was earlier titled Phantom. The movie written and directed by Anup Bhandari is being produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian. Besides Sudeep, the film stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in main roles. William David is doing the cinematography while Ashik Kusugolli will be editing the reels. The film's budget is said to be around 95 crores.