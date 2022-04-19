How KGF Actor Yash Struggled For Money When He First Came to Bangalore

KGF Actor Yash - A name that needs no introduction, right! After the release of KGF Chapter 1, Yash got immense recognition. He was also seen as the lead in KGF Chapter 2 which was released in theatres recently. He is now pan Indian star. With each passing day, Yash improved his acting skills and proved himself as an actor. Fame didn't come to him overnight.

He struggled a lot to achieve the mark which he is having now. He came to Bengaluru with just Rs. 300. Initially, the family members of Yash didn't agree with his idea of entering films but they have given some time for him to try out in the cinemas. His father kept a condition that if Yash fails to create his mark in the films then he has to listen to his words. Yash agreed to his father's words and went to Bengaluru.

Yash started his acting career with roles in the television shows such as Nanda Gokula, Uttarayana and Silli Lalli. Yash acted in Moggina Manasu directed by Shashank in 2008, where he appeared in a supporting role alongside his Nanda Gokula co-star Radhika Pandit. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the movie. After his breakthrough in his movie Moggina Manasu, he was seen in various movies like Modalasala, Rajadhani, Kirataka, Jaanu, Drama, etc. He acted in many Kannada films and attained a huge fan following with the grand success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2.

Some interesting facts about Yash:

The original name of Yash was Naveen Kumar Gowda. He was born in Boovanahalli, a village in Haasan district of Karnataka. His father worked in KSRTC and later in the BMTC as a driver.

After his studies, Yash joined Benaka drama troupe which was formed by dramatist B. V. Karanth.

Yash got married to his co-star Radhika PAndi in 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Bengaluru. They are proud parents to two children.

According to the reports, the total net worth of Yash as of 2022 is estimated at Rs 52 crore and the annual income is approximately Rs. 5 crore. Yash has a Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, Range Rover Evoque to Audi Q7, Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe and a few other cars.

