Here's How Darshan's Roberrt Beats Yash's KGF Box Office Collections

Darshan's Roberrt is grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. Finally, the prayers of Darshan's fans have been answered as his latest release 'Roberrt' has been garnering positive reports from across the globe. You may not know this-- Roberrt show count in Bengaluru and other parts of the country will leave you all in shock.

The numbers of screens, shows alloted for Darshan's Roberrt, quick sale of the movie tickets and the icing on the cake being holiday release will surely put Yash's KGF: Chapter-1 box office records in danger zone.

Roberrt will have 626 shows in Bengaluru city alone on day one which is an all-time record for any Kannada movie. People are betting big-time that Roberrt will surely beat Yash's KGF box office records.

The buzz on social media suggests that Roberrt opening day collections will be around Rs 19 to 20 cr at any cost, owing to theatres count, screens and price of the ticket.

We have to wait to see whether Darshan will overtake Yash or not. We will get our answers by tonight after the trade analysts release the opening day collections. So far, the stars are working in Darshan's favour and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Roberrt is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films. The film which is released in Telugu and Kannada simultaneously stars Asha Bhatt, Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Ravi Kishan in key roles.