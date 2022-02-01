Here’s Why You Should Not Miss Danish Sait's One Cut Two Cut

The trailer of One Cut Two Cut, an upcoming Kannada film, is making all the right noises since it dropped on Amazon Prime Video last week. It is the story, feel, and performances of all the actors, including the child artists, in this over two-minute-long video that has caught everyone’s attention. The film starring Danish Sait in the lead will release on the streaming platform on February 3. This mad-cap comedy flavoured with satirical undertones that revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi and how his first day at work turns out to be an adventurous one has the capability to hold your attention. Here are the four reasons why One Cut Two Cut should be on your watch list this week:

‘Heart and Craft’ teacher Gopi

Danish Sait has a knack of essaying characters who are hilarious to the very core. One such character is Gopi, who is extremely innocent and docile. This beloved character has been winning hearts of the nation, and now he will be seen in a full-fledged film. Danish Sait aka Gopi plays the character of this art and crafts teacher who deals with a hostage situation in the school on the first day of his job. How tackles the situation will make you roll on the floor laughing.

An eclectic mix of cast

Apart from Danish Sait, the film boasts of an eclectic mix of cast which includes seasoned actor like Prakash Belawadi, who is the arch-nemesis of Gopi, along with Samyukta Hornad playing the love interest of Gopi. The film also stars Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.

An interesting genre

With One Cut Two Cut, director Vamsidhar Bhogaraju aims at bringing the less explored genre of comedy adventure/comedic thriller on the screen. The film follows the story of Gopi’s capability to deal with an unexpected hostage situation, something no teacher expects on the first day at work. While his antics in dealing with the situation are hilarious, the film also addresses some pressing social and psychological issues. The film will not only make the audience laugh but will also leave them with enough to think about.

PRK productions

The film is produced by PRK Productions, who are known to be the pioneers in delivering power-packed films. They have backed some of critically acclaimed films in the past including Yuvarathnaa, Mayabazaar, Law, and French Biryani, among others, and with One Cut Two Cut the team is back with yet another film that is a mix dose of satire and humour. This time the narrative and approach is quite unique and brave.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and starring Danish Sait in the lead, One Cut Two Cut will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 3, 2022. This film isn’t something you can ignore, rather be ready to join this fun, thrilling ride.

Watch trailer here: