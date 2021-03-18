Here Are Few Box Office Records Created By Darshan's Roberrt In Just 7 Days

Challenging star Darshan is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Roberrt'. Not to mention, the film is having a dream run at the box office. Looks like stars are working in Darshan's favour. During this crucial period, the film made the business of Rs 70 cr plus which is really big thing. Darshan made happy filmmakers, exhibitors and distributors as the film yield good results at the box office. Looking at the current scenario, the film won't be slowing down anytime soon. The film has shattered every possible record since on opening day. Here are few film records set by Robert

Highest opening day collections: Roberrt has earned Rs 17.24 cr alone in Karnataka on the first day of its release.

IMDb rating: The film has been rated 7.7 out of 10 om IMdb which is the highest rating for a Kannada film of this year. Pogaru got rated 4.0 by over 1000 users.

Joins 50 cr club: Roberrt has joined Rs 50 cr within three days of its release and it is a really big thing at this pandemic.

Roberrt beats KGF and Pogaru: We have already told you that Roberrt first day collections of Karnataka was Rs 17.24 while KGF collections of same language is Rs 15 cr. Likewise, the film is in the top of the Karnataka box office.

In the meantime, Darshan is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Roberrt. He will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.