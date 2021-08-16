Harsh, But Accepted: Sudeep to Fan's Nasty Comment on His National Anthem Singing

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most respected, talented and adored persons in the industry. From movies like Sparsha to Vikrant Rona, Kichcha has come a long way. In his long journey spanning decades, Kichcha Sudeep has even turned more humble.

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Kichcha Sudeep released a video of him singing the National Anthem. As far as we can see, there was no mistake as such. However, one of his fans wrote a rather nasty comment on his way of singing and the time he took to sing.

Sudeep, the down-to-earth person he is, did not take offense. In fact, he replied to the user too. Check out Sudeep's reply to a user's criticism of his singing National Anthem.

Harsh,,, but accepted... I did what i felt with luv towards my country..

Jai hind🇮🇳 https://t.co/aMbsp0e3wb — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, other die-hard fans of Sudeep asked the actor not to reply to such negative comments.

Kichcha Sudeep just finished another season of Bigg Boss Kannada successfully. He will next be seen in the movies Kotigobba and Vikranth Rona.