The makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa have released the promo of 'Feel The Power' song on the occasion of Puneeth's birthday. Here is the song, just give a look at it. See how Puneeth is dancing to the steps. He could pull off any dance number with much ease and grace.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Music by Thaman S, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

The makers of the movie have released the song and captioned it as, "Watch and listen to this energetic and unforgettable track composed by Thaman S that'll make you 'Feel The Power. Putting up a show of powerful moves led by Puneeth Rajkumar, Jaani Master's style will keep you hooked to the screen. With a perky musical score, Feel The Power shall mark a new era. Shashank Sheshagiri's voice, Santhosh Anandram's lyrics will leave you with a fantastic experience." Shashank Sheshagiri crooned the song and the lyrics were penned by Santhosh Ananddram. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the film.