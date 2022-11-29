Guess How Much Profit Rishab Shetty Made From Kantara?

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara is doing great on Prime Video. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response, garnering the highest viewership on the streaming platform.

Kantara was made on a budget of Rs 16 cr. It's now well-known that it has collected Rs 400 cr at the worldwide box office. Recently, producer Dil Raju described it as magic.

Kantara made profits more than twenty times the invested amount. The film is one of the most successful films of 2022. If you are waiting for Kantara 2, then we have super good news in our store. Its scripting stage has begun. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in 2023.

Rishab Shetty and makers are planning to do Kantara 2 on a large scale. They might rope in some established stars from Telugu and Hindi to have a pan-India release.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week 12 Voting Results

