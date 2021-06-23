Google Goofs Up Again! Uses Dr Rajkumar Photo for Half Boil Charater in Vikram Vedha

Google landed in a controversy for placing the photo of Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar for a character named 'Half Boil' in famous Tamil film, Vikram Vedha. The character was played by an actor who has similar name but the photo that appears on Google when one searches for the actors who acted in Vikram Vedha is of Dr Rajkumar's.

Many Kannada film stars and others have expressed their outrage over Google for goofing up the picture of Dr Rajkumar.

Rishab Shetty took to his Twitter and urged his followers on the microblogging site to report the error. He wrote on his Twitter page, “I have a request for everyone. Vikram Vedha film Google search shows our Dr Rajkumar’s photo in place of another actor. Please report it and correct the mistake." Here is the tweet made by Rishab.

Dr Rajkumar, one of the most talented stars in the world of Kannada cinema and achieved the status of a demi-god through his movies. He stepped into film industry with the movie, Bedara Kannappa and later acted in various movies. Not only, he acted in mythological movies, but also played different roles. He won various awards for his performance on screen. He is the only lead actor to win National Award for singing. He breathed his last on April 12, 2016.