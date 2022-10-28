Gandhada Gudi Twitter Review: Puneeth Rajkumar Last Movie is A Celebration
Puneeth Rajkumar Last Movie Gandhada Gudi has hit the screens today. Gandhada Gudi is the last film of Sandalwood star's(Puneeth Rajkumar). The film has released in theatres on his first death anniversary on around 250 screens across the story.
The film is directed by Amoghavarsha. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:
This is not the Nature is God, this is Nature with the God🍂💫 @PuneethRajkumar#GandhadaGudifansshow #GandhadaGudi #PowerStar #ಕರ್ನಾಟಕರತ್ನ #rajaratna #AppusirLivesOn pic.twitter.com/UzznLAXw9Z
— JOHN NAVEE (@JohnNavee) October 28, 2022
For the first time not even a single person was ready to go out of the cinema hall,even after end credits& the #title reveal #UniversalHuman #ವಿಶ್ವಮಾನವ got ended.#Spellbound.Best farewell. #PuneethRajkumar#AppuLivesOn #GandhadaGudi#GandhadaGudiFever @PRK_Productions #Appu
— Madan Ramvenkatesh (@madangrv) October 28, 2022
#GandhadaGudi intervel woww different experience and emotional to see the boss #AppuLivesOn
— Raghuspeaks (@raghuvaranpspk) October 28, 2022
#GandhadaGudi #PuneethRajkumar #AppuBoss #Appu #grandrrelease #prkproduction
One last time for Appu ♥️ pic.twitter.com/suD9RXNl4s
— Prasanna.123 (@Prasann60184592) October 28, 2022
Meaning of a True hero is redefined in #GandhadaGudi .#GGMovie is definitely not a documentary it's an experience which every Kannadiga has to watch in theatres itself. #DrPuneethRajkumar proves why he is more than a star ⭐#Appu
— RONITH SACHIN 🇮🇳 (@ronithsachin) October 28, 2022