Gandhada Gudi Twitter Review: Puneeth Rajkumar Last Movie is A Celebration

Puneeth Rajkumar Last Movie Gandhada Gudi has hit the screens today. Gandhada Gudi is the last film of Sandalwood star's(Puneeth Rajkumar). The film has released in theatres on his first death anniversary on around 250 screens across the story.

The film is directed by Amoghavarsha. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:

#GandhadaGudi intervel woww different experience and emotional to see the boss #AppuLivesOn — Raghuspeaks (@raghuvaranpspk) October 28, 2022