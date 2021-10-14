Frustated Movie Buffs Look For Kotigobba Pirated Copies After Shows Cancelled

Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is an action thriller directed by Shiva Karthik. The film features Madonna Sebastian who is making her Kannada debut. Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar also appear in key roles.

By now, you know that Kotigobba 3 early shows got cancelled due to some issues between producer and the distributor. In place of Suddep's Kotigobba 3, theatres are playing Duniya Vijay's Salaga which also released today on the occasion of Dasara. Obviously, fans are mighty upset and resorting to high drama outside theaters. But finally, it appears issues have been resolved as the show timing is out.

It is worth mentioning here that after the early morning shows got cancelled, fans were frantically searching for pirated copies of the movie.

Now fans fear that websites like movierulz, and Tamilrockers might leak the movie way ahead of its release in theatres. Kichcha fans have urged movie buffs not to watch pirated copies of the movie. They are requesting the public to watch Kotigobba 3 in theaters only.

They have asked them to report any such crime to the cyber cell if they came across Kottigobba 3 pirated links.

Interestingly, there will be a huge box office clash between Duniya Vijay's Salaga and Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3.