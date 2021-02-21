Dhruv Sarja, Rashmika's Pogaru Movie Leaked On Piracy Sites

Dhruv Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna's Pogaru is ruling the box office. The film scored good reviews and has garnered more than Rs. 10 crore from its worldwide theatrical run on the first day. Pogaru movie directed by Nanda Kishore and bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies. Chandan Shetty scored music for the flick. Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, and Morgan Aste will be seen in the key roles in the film.

Many recent releases like Uppena, Zombie Reddy, Master, Krack, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Hasmukh, Money Heist, Hundred, Extraction and many other movies have been available on the piracy sites.

Several strict actions are being taken against the sties that have been leaking the movies. Earlier, some of the websites have been blocked. According to the reports, if one of the websites is blocked then they will start a new domain and runs the pirated version of the films. Some of the movies will be released within minutes after the release of the film in the theatres on a few websites.