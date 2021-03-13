Finally, Darshan's Roberrt Overtakes KGF: Find Out How

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Roberrt' as the film has earned positive reviews from movie buffs. Both fans and critics have given the movie their thumbs up. The film is having a dream run at the box office. The film has been hitting the headlines before and after the release of the film for all the good reasons. If you are a die-hard fan of Darshan, then, we have super exciting news in store for you. Darshan fans would be particularly happy.

Netizens have been frantically discussing about Roberrt and KGF first day collections on social media. Some of them are bit confused about which film broke whose record, did KGF really earn higher than Roberrt? Are you confused about movie collections of Roberrt and KGF. Then, we have an answer for you.

The buzz on social media suggests that Darshan's Roberrt has managed to surpass Yash's KGF collections. If reports are to be believed, the collections of Darshan's Roberrt released in two languages on the opening day seems to be Rs 20.36 cr whereas Yash's KGF collections in five languages seems to be Rs 18.10 cr. In this way, Roberrt has beaten Yash's KGF and his film is on its way to create a new benchmark at the box office. Here's the tweet for you. Take a look at it:

The digital streaming rights of Darshan's Roberrt have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to start streaming on the OTT platform in the first week of April. So far , the makers haven't announced any official confirmation about the OTT release date. We will surely keep you posted. Keep an eye on this space for more updates.