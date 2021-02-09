Is Excuse Me Actor Sunil Raoh Entering Kannada Bigg Boss House In Season 8?

Kannada small screen viewers can't wait for the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 8 to begin. With the show makers announcing that Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 will begin in the last week of February, there is a lot of talk about the contestants who will be part of the show this season. While several names from the TV Kannada small screen and big screen have come up, there is no official confirmation from either the Bigg boss show organisers or contestants on their participation in the show.

The latest name that is doing the rounds is that of Excuse Me actor Sunil Raoh. The actor-turned singer has been away from the big screen for quite some time. However, he had managed to impress the audience with his small stint in the movies. Now, we hear that his name has been included in the potential contestants list.

There are strong rumors that Sunil Raoh will be entering the Bigg Boss house in season 8. Actor Sunil Raoh entered the film industry as a child artist. He shot to limelight with his fantastic performances in movies like Excuse in which he played the lead opposite Ramya aka Divya Spandana and in Baa Baro Rasika in which he worked with senior south actress Ramya Krishnan.

Sunil Raoh, who has several movies to his credit, made a comeback to showbiz through a web series in 2017. However, he failed to make his mark like before.

It is worth mentioning here that Sunil Raoh is the son of famous Kannada Playback singer BK Sumitra. Sunil is not only an actor but also a good singer. The expectation is strong that Sunil Raoh will be in the Bigg Boss in Season 8. Let's wait to hear from the horse's mouth about Sunil's entry into the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8. The show host Kichcha Sudeep will reveal the details soon. Stay tuned.