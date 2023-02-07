Engaging Thriller Perfume Completes Post-production Works

Many things happen during the shooting of a movie. Many changes and additions are made during the making of the film. The title is crucial for any movie. It's indeed difficult to lock an apt title. Under these circumstances makers of an upcoming movie have changed the title. Veda was the title initially finalized for a unique and content-rich movie. But as this movie is a scent-themed thriller, the makers felt that Perfume is the perfect title. Veda's title is now changed to Perfume.

J.D. Swamy is the director of this movie. The makers who have already completed the shooting part of this movie have also completed the post production works now. The makers say that this movie has been made in a very grand manner so that all sections of the audience can connect with it, and all the actors and technicians put in best efforts. The makers said that they will announce the release date of the movie very soon.

Chenag and Prachi Thaker are the lead cast of the movie made under the banner of Fragrance Manifestation. J. Sudhakar, Siva B, Rajeev Kumar B, Srinivas Lavuri, Rajendra Kankuntla, and Sridhar Akkineni (USA) are jointly producing this movie. Ajay is providing the music. The already released teaser and posters of this movie have increased the curiosity of the audience.

Creative director Sukumar, who had earlier released the teaser of this film, praised the content in it. He said that the motion poster and teaser are very impressive. On that occasion, Sukumar wished all the best to the film unit. And Chandra Bose wrote all the songs as a single card for this movie.