Duniya Vijay's Salaga First Day First Show Housefull

Duniya Vijay's much-hyped film Salaga is having a wide release today on the occasion of Ayudha puja. The film will hit 300 theatres across Karnataka.

The film, produced by KP Srikanth marks the directorial debut of Sandalwood actor Vijay, who shot to fame with Duniya.

The film's tickets are selling like hotcakes and most theatres in Bengaluru are running houseful for first day first show. Salaga is Duniya Vijay's Dasara Gift to Fans, who have been waiting with bated breath since last April as the film's release had to be postponed due to unfavorable conditions caused by the pandemic.

On the other hand, it now appears the wait has been worth it for the makers with all theatres running to packed houses. We hear there is 100pc occupancy in most theatres. It now remains to be seen if the movie will stay true to the hype.