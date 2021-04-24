Dr Rajkumar's Invaluable Influence on Megastar Chiranjeevi: Chiru Tweets

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and shared an adorable photo with Dr. Rajkumar. He captioned the photo as, "Greatness lies in Simplicity! Greatest lesson #Annavaru ever taught me through his words and deeds. Invaluable influence he has been in my life. Fondly remembering Dr.Rajkumar on his birth anniversary! A True #BangaradaManushya." Here is the tweet made by Chiranjeevi.

Many filmy celebs are remembering the Padma Bhushan, Karnataka Ratna, Dr. Rajkumar on his birth anniversary. A legendary actor and a role model to many.

Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, well known by his stage name Rajkumar or Dr. Rajkumar, was an Indian film actor and playback singer in Kannada cinema. One of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and a versatile actor, Rajkumar is considered a cultural icon. He is popularly adulated as Nata Saarvabhouma (emperor of actors), Bangarada Manushya (man of gold), Vara Nata (gifted actor), Gaana Gandharva (God of singing), Rasikara Raja (king of romance) and Rajanna / Annavru (elder brother, Raj). He won various awards in his career. Upon his death, The New York Times had described him as one of India's most popular movie stars.