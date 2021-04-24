Dr Rajkumar's Bangarada Manushya Ran Two Years in Single Theatre

Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, popularly known as Rajkumar or Dr. Rajkumar, an Indian film actor and playback singer in the Kannada cinema. He was one of the most talented stars in the world of cinema and won the hearts of the people with his incredible acting skills. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, Bedara Kannappa. He was the first actor to have received a doctorate for acting.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1983 and also received several national and state awards. He is the only lead actor to win National Award for singing. On the Centenary of Indian cinema in April 2013, Forbes included Rajkumar's performance in the movie, Bangaarada Manushya on its list of 25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema.

Bangaarada Manushya, a movie based on KTRama Rao's novel which has the same name. Helmed by Siddalingaiah under the banner Srinidhi Productions. Rajkumar and Bharathi acted in lead roles. The film was screened for over two years at the States Theatre (now Bhumika Theatre) in Bangalore and was screened for sixty weeks in Chamundeshwari theatre in Mysore, the film completed one year in many centres and twenty-five weeks in every major and minor centre. The movie saw a 25 weeks run when it was re-released in 1988.