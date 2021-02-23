Pogaru 4th Day Collection: Dhruva Sarja Box Office Rampage Continues

Dhruva Sarja starrer Pogaru has indeed broken all records. Dhruva Sarja could be over the moon as the film is on its way to becoming the biggest hit of this year in Kannada. The film received a thumping response from the audience and fans alike. Several celebs are an appreciation for Dhruva stellar performance in the film. Pogaru has set registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. There are chances that Pogaru box office collections might get increase this weekend, owing to positive word of mouth.

Talking about the collections, Pogar could collect Rs 2.5 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total worldwide collection so far adds up to Rs 16.80 cr. On the other hand, Pogaru Kannada gross so far seems to be Rs 13.34. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.



The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It is produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.