Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru IMBD Rating Will Shock You

Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru released in theatres recently. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead with Kai Greene and Mayuri Kyatari in key roles. Nanda Kishore has directed the movie which is produced by BK Gangadhar under the Sri Jagadguru Movies banner. Arjun Janya and Chandan Shetty have composed the music for Pogaru.

The film opened amid huge expectations but received lukewarm response from the audience. However, when it comes to box office, Pogaru is doing extremely well with the film keeping the cash registers ticking at the ticket window. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Brahmana Vedike is unhappy with a few objectionable scenes in the movie and have stated that these scenes hurt their religious sentiment. We have to see if the makers would respond to this criticism.

On the other hand, IMDB has given the worst rating for Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie Pogaru. As per the IMDB rating, Pogaru has received just 4.1 stars on IMDB which is nothing to cheer about.

Pogaru is about a ruffian who lives life at his terms. However, he stands by people at times of crisis and thus wins the hearts of the masses.