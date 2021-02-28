Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru Becomes Beast Of Box Office, After Second Successful Week

Dhruva Sarja's latest release Pogaru is unshakeable at the box office. Despite courting controversies over some objectionable scenes that the Brahmin community called out, Pogaru has not slowed down at the box office.

The film is directed by Nandakishore and bankrolled by BK Gangadhar was released in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film has also been dubbed into Tamil. The film made with a budget of Rs 25 crores has raked in more than the investment and the makers have got back their ROI in just a week's time. We hear that the satellite and digital rights of Pogaru too have fetched a fancy amount for the filmmaker.

Chandan Shetty, V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya have scored the music for Pogaru which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, P Ravi Shankar and Mayuri Kyatari in key roles besides American professional bodybuilder Leslie Kai Greene.

In fact the highlight of the movie is the action scenes between Kai Greene and Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. The US bodybuilder has even shared a video of him grooving to the famous Kharabu song from Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru on social media.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, Pogaru makers have edited the movie again to remove controversial fight scenes and dialogues from the movie. Both Nanda Kishore and Dhruva Sarja have apologised to the audience as well as the Karnataka Brahmana Vedika for their oversight in the movie that unintentionally hurt their sentiments.