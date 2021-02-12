Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru Audio Release Will Bring Together Friends Turned Foes Kichcha Sudeep And Darshan?

The most awaited movie in Sandalwood is Pogaru of Dhruva Sarja. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene, and Mauri Kyatari in key roles. Nanda Kishore is the director, the film has music scored by Chandan Shetty and Arjun Janya. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, the movie is to be released on Feb 19.

The audio release function of Pogaru is planned on a grand scale. Davanagere in Karnataka is decided to be the venue for the event and the audio release is going to be star-studded with the likes of KGF actor Yash, Challenging Star Darshan, Rashmika, Dhruva Sarja, and Kichcha Sudeep are all making their appearance.

There are strong rumors that suggest that the Pogaru Audio launch function will bring together friends-turned foes Kichcha Sudeep and Darshan Thoogudeepa after many years. The actors enjoy a huge fan following across the world. They are immensely talented and command great respect in the industry. They fell apart due to some misunderstanding. Many big stars are awaited to attend the event. But the exciting part would if Darshan and Sudeep share the stage. It would be good news and great entertainment for the fans to watch them both together.