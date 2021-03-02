Dhruva Sarja Is Box Office King After Pogaru Rules Box Office

Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru is ruling the box office. The film directed by Nanda Kishore was released in the theatres on February 19 and the movie has got an incredible response from the fans and filmy lovers. Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna acted together in the film. Pogaru was bankrolled by BK Gangadhar. Pogaru has set the box office on fire in Karnataka and it has garnered Rs 51 crore in just 10 days. In the opening week itself the movie has got nearly Rs. 35 crore. After the blockbuster Pogaru, Dhruva Sarja has become the box office king. According to the reports, satellite and digital rights of Pogaru have been sold at a whooping price. S. Chandan Shetty and Gummineni Vijay composed the soundtrack, while V. Harikrishna composed the background score.

On the other hand, the makers of the movie have removed the controversial scenes that have hurt the sentiments of Brahmins in the film.

Dhruva Sarja joined his hands together with Nanda Kishore for the second time for Dubaari. The movie is going to be bankrolled by Uday K Mehta. Dhruva Sarja is in planning to work on the film immediately.