Dhanush Summoned by Court after Couple Claims He's Their Son

Actor Dhanush lands in trouble yet again. No! It’s got nothing to do with his films. An elderly couple, Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi alleged that the Raanjhanaa actor is their son. The couple claims that Dhanush is their third son and left home for Chennai to pursue a career in films. This particular case has been in court for a long time now, and the judgment hasn’t been passed yet.

The Madras court summoned the actor soon after Kathiresan moved the court claiming that Dhanush had submitted forged documents of the paternity test. In 2020, the court dismissed the appeal stating insufficient evidence to prove that the paternity documents were forged.

The drama doesn’t end here, according to the reports, Kathiresan and Meenakshi demand a monthly compensation of Rs.65,000/- from the actor alleging that they were his parents. Coincidentally, Dhanush has denied all the allegations made against him in court.