Darshan's Telugu Roberrt First Day Collection in AP, Telangana

Darshan's Roberrt has released in theatres and it is faring well at the box office. The film has created a box office storm at the opening day itself. Celebrities and audience are gushing about the film and Darshan's performance in the film has become talk of the town ever since its release.

The film was shot in Kannada but the makers had simultaneously released the film in Telugu too.

Talking about Telugu collections, the movie has managed to earn Rs 3.12 cr in the Telugu states. Actually, it's a stunning number because three Telugu movies like Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath were also released along with Roberrt. The film earning a decent figure is really a big thing.

According to reliable sources, Roberrt digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of April. Amazon Prime makers will soon announce the date of Roberrt OTT release.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.