Darshan's Roberrt Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes, Theatres Housefull For All Shows

Sandalwood actor Darshan's most awaited movie Roberrt is hitting theatres after a delay of nearly an year. The movie which was supposed to release in April last year was put off after the Centre announced lockdown over Coronavirus pandemic. Now the filmmakers have chosen Mahashivratri as the time for releasing the most awaited Kannada movie. Interestingly enough, the film is also releasing in Telugu.

The pre-release events for both languages were held on a grand scale. While Roberrt Telugu pre-release was held in Hyderabad the Kannada one too was a huge event.

The movie is all set to hit the screens on the festive occasion and Darshan fans begun the countdown ever since the release date of the film was announced by the makers.

Now, we hear that all the shows for Darshan's Roberrt have been booked in advance and all the shows have been sold out. That is the power of D Boss movie.

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has an impressive star cast including the likes of Asha Bhatt, Ravi Kishan, Devraj, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie is produced by Umapathy Gowda. Watch this space for Roberrt review and collections.