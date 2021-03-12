Darshan's Roberrt To Skip OTT Release, Only Satellite Rights Sold?

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt hits the theatres after much delay. The movie directed by Tharun Sudhir is a family action drama shot in Lucknow. Besides Darshan, Roberrt also has a huge star cast like Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, senior Sandalwood actor Devaraj in key roles. Asha Bhat plays the female lead.

It is known that the movie was to release on April 9 2020 but the makers had to postpone the theatrical release. In between when the entire world shut down, the makers are said to have been flooded with offers from top OTT players to grab Roberrt digital rights. However, Darshan and Tharun were firm about releasing the movie in theatres.

Now, the latest buzz is that Roberrt digital rights may not be sold to any OTT platform. Instead they are only planning to sell the satellite rights to TV channels. It is known that TV channels buy good movies from filmmakers at a huge price and play them on festivals or special occasions for maximum TRPs. The latest we hear is that Roberrt satellite rights have been purchased by a top Kannada entertainment TV channel for a whopping price. Does it mean Roberrt will skip the OTT Release? Only, time will tell the answers.