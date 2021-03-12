Darshan's Roberrt Overtakes Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru: Deets Inside

Sandalwood was under pressure to deliver hits as they faced a huge loss due to Covid-19. But, Rashmika and Dhruva Sarja's Poharu broke the jinx as it started this year on a grand note.

Now, Darshan's Roberrt is on its way to becoming a commercial hit at the box office. Looks like it's a double treat for the audience who have lapped it up. Darshan seems to be in the best phase of his career as his hard work for the film has paid off. What else could an actor want than his film receiving appreciation from the audience and fans?

Latest news we hear is that Roberrt has managed to beat Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru in terms of collections and screen count. Apart from this, Roberrt has set a new benchmark for upcoming films.

IMDB, the online database of movies which gives ratings to movies in all languages has rated Roberrt too Any wild guesses on Roberrt's IMDB rating? Don't scratch your heads, we will tell you my dear readers. IMDB has given 8.0 to Roberrt whereas Pogaru has been rated 7.2. In this context, Roberrt has managed to beat Pogaru on IMDB.

Also Read:Darshan's Telugu Roberrt First Day Collection in AP, Telangana



Also Read: Darshan's Roberrt OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.