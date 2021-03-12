Roberrt First Day Collections in Karnataka: Darshan Movie on Box Office Rampage

Actor Darshan is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Roberrt' which has earned immense love and appreciation from fans and audience. Darshan is one actor whose presence in the film can keep the cinema halls full for three to four days. The Sandalwood Challenging Star enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. The film is now on a rampage at the box office.

There are no new releases this week in Sandalwood. Darshan's Roberrt is only likely to fetch more profits as it has earned glowing reviews from critics and audience alike.

According to latest reports, Roberrt has managed to earn Rs 17.02 cr from Karnataka box office alone. The total film collections so far is estimated to be around Rs 25 cr. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.