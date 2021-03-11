Darshan's Roberrt First Day Collection Prediction

Darshan's latest release Roberrt is off to a flying start at the box office. The film is receiving positive from fans and audience. It is said that Roberrt tickets were sold out in almost all the areas of the Karnataka region. The film will have a long weekend to shows its results considering its a holiday today for Mahashivratri.

The film might earn profits in less than a week at the box office. Darshan fans are gushing about the film. Looking at the advance ticket booking of the film, Roberrt is expected to earn Rs 6 cr in Karnataka alone. We already told you that the Roberrt is also releasing in Telugu and Darshan has dubbed for the movie himaelf. The overall collections of Darshan's Roberrt on the opening day could be around Rs 40 cr. These are just estimated figures based on advance booking. Fans now can't wait to know the astounding figures of Darshan's Roberrt opening day collections.

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has an impressive star cast including the likes of Asha Bhatt, Ravi Kishan, Devraj, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie is produced by Umapathy Gowda.