Darshan's Roberrt Creates All Time First Week Record In Sandalwood

Challenging star Darshan who is known for his acting prowess always wanted to set a record in the industry with his films. Looks like he has done it all by himself. Darshan's recent release Roberrt is having a dream run at the box office. Roberrt has shattered all the records set by the actor's previous films and emerged as the blockbuster hit of this month.

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 which was released in 2018 had garnered huge appreciation and turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. Now, Darshan's Roberrt has beaten his record and the film has created an all-time first-week record in Sandalwood with its movie collections of Rs 80.48 cr whereas KGF earned Rs Rs 68.8 cr on seven days of its release.

Roberrt has beaten all previous first week records of the film and earned Rs 78.36 cr in its first week. That's not all, the film went on to create an all time record in KFI. It's indeed celebration time for his fans.

In the meantime, Darshan is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Roberrt. He will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.