Darshan's Roberrt Record Pre-release Business, Joins 100 Crore Club? 

Sandalwood challenging star Darshan starrer "Roberrt" releases today in about 656 theatres across Karnataka. This is the first Sandalwood movie to be released in so many theatres in the history of the Kannada film industry.

The bitter news is that "Roberrt" has replaced Dhruva Sarja's "Pogaru" movie in some theatres. This movie is also being released in Telangana and Andhra states and has created some records. Roberrt will also be released in the neighbouring states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and even in prominent states like Delhi. This movie is more in news for its Pre-Release business! The movie has been released in more than 100 multiplex theatres according to the details revealed by the team.

According to a source, there will be about 2786 shows on the first day including all theatres which will be a new record in Sandalwood. This movie has created a sensation in Andhra and Telangana also. There will be 433 and 407 shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. In total, there will be about 3723 shows in all three states on the very first day.

Umapathi Srinivas Gowda who has bankrolled this movie has invested more than 50 crores in this movie. But sources say that the movie has earned more than 100 crores even before its release. Now, industry observers and trade analysts are looking forward to knowing how much this movie will amass on the first day. This is the second big-budget Kannada movie to be released after the Coronavirus pandemic break. The first film was Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru starring Rashmika in the female lead role. Pogaru did brisk business at the box office.