Darshan's Kranti OTT Release Date

Sandalwood actor Darshan's Kranti has become the talk of the town on social media. Looks like Darshan's hard work for Kranti seems to have paid off.

The film earned positive reviews from fans and critics alike. After hearing positive reviews about Darshan's Kranti, who wouldn't show interest to watch the film?

Cinema buffs have been searching for Kranti's digital release date. The film's digital rights have been acquired by Zee5. The film is expected to start the stream on Zee5 after 90 days of theatrical release. Darshan's Kranti is likely to release on Zee5 in the month of March 2023.

Hence, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited. The film has been written and directed by V. Harikrishna. It is produced by B. Suresha with Shylaja Nag under Media House Studio.