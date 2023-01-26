Darshan's Kranti IMDB Rating

Sandalwood actor Darshan's Kranti was released today in theatres. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Fans are loving Darshan's performance in the movie. They are going gaga about their demigod on social media. Do you know the IMDb rating of Kranti?

The film garnered the highest IMDb rating. Yes, Kranti has been rated 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

There are no new releases in Kannada this week. The film is expected to reap profits at the box office. Kranti is directed by V Hari Krishna. Rachita Ram and V Ravichandra appear in prominent roles.

