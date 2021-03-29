Darshan Cancels Roberrt Vijaya Yatre Over COVID Fears

Fulfilling the dire need for entertainment, Challenging star Darshan's recent outing Roberrt emerged as the box office winner by luring audience in huge numbers to theatres.

Recently, there was news that Darshan was planning to go on a success tour around Karnataka to thank fans for making 'Roberrt' a blockbuster hit.

It is known that Puneeth Rajkumar already toured a couple of districts in Karnataka to promote his upcoming multilingual movie Yuvarathnaa.

On the other hand, Darshan also announced Roberrt's Vijaya Yatra raising the hopes of his fans to meet the actor in their own town.

However, the latest news we hear is that Darshan has reportedly cancelled his success tour for Roberrt in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. He stated that fans' health was a priority and he did not want to put anyone's life at risk with his Vijaya Yatra as it will surely draw huge crowds.

In the meantime, Darshan is gearing up to join the sets of his upcoming movie under production, Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick. On the other side, Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa is slated for release on April 1. Watch this space for review and collections.