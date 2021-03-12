Challenging Star Darshan On Top Even After He Fails To Beat Yash

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt is making all the right noises for all the good reasons. That's not all, it is trending on all social media platforms. Darshan has an unfathomable fan following in Kannada. He made his fans happy with Roberrt as the film managed to keep everyone glued to their seats in theatres.

Darshan fans and audience who have watched the film can't stop going ga ga about the movie Roberrt. The word of mouth for Roberrt is strong and it is not likely to end anytime soon. One cannot deny the fact that Darshan is the undisputed king of Sandalwood.

For the unversed, Darshan's Roberrt made Rs 17.06 cr on its first day at the box office. However, Roberrt failed to beat Yash's KGF first day collections and the film earned Rs 18.5 cr at the Karnataka box office

But, Darshan is still on top and his recent outing Roberrt is also one of the reasons. Darshan's Roberrt has become the movie with highest opening day collections and joined in top five movies of Kannada.

The top five movies of Kannada are Roberrt, KGF, Kurushetra, The Villain and Yajamana. Three movies of Darshan are among the top five Kannada movies with highest opening day collections. KGF is the only single film of Yash in the list. This is how Darshan is still in the top, though he failed to beat Yash's KGF.

It is worth mentioning here that Roberrt digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film is likely to premiere on Prime in the first week of April. The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.