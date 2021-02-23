Brahmins Demand Removal Of Objectionable Scenes in Pogaru

Dhruva Sarja's movie, Pogaru won the hearts of the people and is scoring well at the box office. But the film has hurt the feeling of Brahmins. HS Sachidananda Murthy, President of Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board said that the makers of the movie have portrayed priests in a derogatory manner and demanded the removal of objectionable scenes in the film. Some section of people have criticised for showing the Brahmin community in a very humiliating manner.

Sachidanda said that, "It's disgrace to show any caste or religion in a derogatory manner as it will spoil the social system we live in. Remove the scenes immediately and the makers of the movie must apologize. If our demands are not fulfilled then we will protest in front of film chamber of commerce as well as in various parts of the state."

Pogaru released in theatres on 19th February, 2021 and got a good response from the audiences. The film directed by Nanda Kishore and bankrolled by B. K. Gangadhar. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and later dubbed into Tamil. Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles while Chikkanna, P. Ravi Shankar, Pavitra Lokesh, and Raghavendra Rajkumar played supporting roles. The songs of the movie are superhits and one song, 'Karabuu' created a record of highest viewed Kannada song on YouTube with over 200 million views.