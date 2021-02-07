Brahmagantu Actress Geetha Bhat In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will start soon. The popular Kannada TV reality is expected to be launched later this month. So there is a lot of buzz going on about who will be participating in Bigg Boss in this season.

There are names of several TV serial stars being discussed who are said to be contesting the Bigg Boss show. 'Brahmagantu' serial actress Geeta Bharathi Bhatt is also rumored to be taking part in Kannada Bigg Boss. Sources say that Geeta Bharathi Bhatt will be in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Thus Geeta is said to be doing a lot of episodes in advance for the TV serial 'Brahmagantu'. She said to be involved in shooting day and night. Geeta appears in the lead role in the serial 'Brahmagantu'. This is a remake of the Hindi serial 'Bado Bahu'.

Geetha plays the role of Geeta. Bharat Bopanna, Sanjana Chidanand, Swati, TS Nagabharana, Shobhita Shivanna etc. are the other actors in the serial. The TV serial is directed and produced by Shruti Naidu.

It is worth mentioning here that Geeta Bharathi Bhat was also summoned by the Internal Security Department for questioning over the drug mafia issue in Sandalwood. Geeta Bharathi Bhatt then told the media that she had done nothing wrong, and that she had been called only for an inquiry.

No contestants in the Bigg Boss are allowed to reveal about their participation on the Show as per the rules. Only after Bigg Boss begins will we know who will be the real contenders for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?